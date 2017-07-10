*A senseless act of road rage has taken another life.

Bianca Roberson, 18, a recent graduate of Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester, Pennsylvania, won’t be attending Jacksonville University in Florida this fall as planned.

The Africa American teen was attempting to merge into the same lane as 28-year-old David Desper, who was behind the wheel of a red pickup truck jockeying for the lead position.

The angered man didn’t want to give her the right of way and instead took out a gun and shot her in the head.

After the incident, authorities quickly went into overdrive to get accounts from witnesses on the scene. Each described a red pickup truck; driven by a white man; and something that sounded like a gunshot.

Desper, accompanied by his attorney, turned himself in on Sunday morning. But he initially fled the scene after he shot Roberson; whose car ended up veering off the road immediately, hitting a tree and landing in a ditch.

