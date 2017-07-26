*Awaiting his sexual assault retrial, Bill Cosby is on the hunt for a new attorney after lawyer Brian McMonagle suddenly called it quits this week. According to RadarOnline.com, Cosby was livid after McMonagle announced his resignation.

“Brian cares, but he’s not going to continue to put his stellar reputation on the line if there’s no cooperation from his client and his client’s publicist,” a source said.

The disgraced comedian even demanded everyone in his inner circle “shut up” and not speak to the press any longer. Radar Online also claims Cosby’s devoted publicist, Andrew Wyatt, as the reason behind McMonagle’s exit.

McMonagle, a top Philadelphia litigator, will reportedly submit paperwork as soon as plans are finalized to replace him.

Cosby has reportedly contacted Michael Jackson’s former attorney Tom Meserau, O.J. Simpson’s ex-attorney Robert Shapiro and Lindsay Lohan‘s former lawyer Shawn Chapman-Holley.

Defense attorney Bill Brennan told Newsworks that he believes McMonagle’s exit would greatly benefit Montgomery County prosecutors on retrial, saying “Mr. McMonagle is the single reason that the jury hung.”

Bill Cosby’s retrial is set to begin in November.

As you know, he’s accused of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in his suburban Philadelphia mansion in Jan. 2004.

The last trial ended in deadlock mid-June following 52 hours of deliberations.

