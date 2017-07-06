*Bill Cosby will head back to court this fall to be retried in the Andrea Constand case.

The trial date has been set for Nov. 6, 2017, the District Attorney Montgomery County in Pennsylvania tweeted Thursday. That amounts to five months after a jury was unable to reach a verdict on sexual assault charges.

The 79-year-old entertainer was accused of drugging and molesting Constand, a former Temple University worker, in 2004. Last month, jurors in his sexual assault trial deadlocked and a judge declared a mistrial.

Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, said he had no comment on the setting of a new date.

Jurors have given somewhat different accounts of why they couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict, but the few who have spoken agree the deliberations were emotional and tearful at times.

Juror Bobby Dugan, who believed Cosby was guilty, told NBC News that he believed a second trial was necessary.

“Whether the verdict is guilty or not guilty, you need that final nail in the coffin,” he said.

But another juror, who asked to remain anonymous, said it would be a “waste of money.”

“Whatever the man did, he has already paid his price, paid and suffered,” that juror told NBC affiliate WPXI. “He’s looking bad. I was wondering if he was going to make it through the whole trial.”