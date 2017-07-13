*Former “Today” and “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush is returning to television following his banishment from NBC in the wake of his role in Donald Trump’s “grab ’em by the p**sy” scandal.

Fox hired Bush to host its upcoming news magazine series “Top 30,” according to DailyMail.com.

Set to debut in September on Fox TV stations and air through 2019, the show will tell “30 stories in 30 minutes.” According to the Daily Mail, it originally premiered as a four-week series in June 2016, hosted by Yahoo News reporter Cynthia LuCiette, ThinkTank’s Hannah Cranston, and comedian Kevan Moezzi. It had been described as having “a millennial voice and edge.”

Bush’s deal with FOX comes nine months after he was fired from “Today” in the aftermath of the leaked “Access Hollywood” video from 2005, which shows Bush laughing as Trump, then a candidate for president, bragged about how he liked to grab women’s genitals.

At the time Bush was a host on “Access Hollywood” and Trump was a guest.