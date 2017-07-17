U.S. Conference of Mayors President Mitch Landrieu, Mayor of New Orleans, Convenes Mayors from Major Population Centers in OH, NV, ME, SC

WASHINGTON, DC—Tomorrow, Tuesday, July 18th at 12pm ET, a bipartisan group of mayors representing the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) will hold a telephone press conference to discuss the negative impact the Senate’s revised healthcare bill will have on towns and cities across the country if it becomes law.

The Senate is poised to consider the bill, despite opposition and uncertainty within the majority party, especially from Sens.

Dean Heller (Nevada), Jeff Flake and John McCain (Arizona), Rob Portman (Ohio), Shelley Moore Capito (West Virginia), Susan Collins (Maine), Cory Gardner (Colorado) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska).

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, will lead the call, and will be joined by Dayton, OH Mayor Nan Whaley; Reno, NV Mayor Hillary Schieve; Bangor, ME Mayor Joe Baldacci and Columbia, SC Mayor Steven Benjamin in calling for Senators from their own states to consider the impact this bill will have on millions of Americans – and make a local and national case for bipartisan opposition. Mayors will discuss how the Senate bill does not go far enough to ensure coverage and treatment for Americans with substance abuse issues, and how deep cuts to Medicaid will put our country’s most vulnerable at risk and devastate community health and municipal budgets – as clinics and emergency rooms are filled with the addicted, the sick and the uninsured.

TUESDAY, JULY 18TH

WHO:

Mayor Mitch Landrieu, New Orleans, President of the US Conference of Mayors

Mayor Steve Benjamin, Columbia (SC), Vice President of the US Conference of Mayors

Mayor Nan Whaley, Dayton (OH)

Mayor Hillary Schieve, Reno (NV)

Mayor Joe Baldacci, Bangor (ME)

Tom Cochran, CEO and Executive Director, US Conference of Mayors

WHAT:

Mayors’ Press Conference Call on the Senate Revised Healthcare Bill

WHEN:

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 | 12:00 pm ET to 12:45 pm ET

HOW:

Conference Call Number 1 (866) 868-1282 or 1 (847) 413-2405 | Passcode: 7208 318#



About The United States Conference of Mayors — The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.

###

source:

Elena Temple Webb

Director of Communications

US Conference of Mayors

1620 I Street, NW

Washington, DC

202-861-6719

[email protected]

www.usmayors.org