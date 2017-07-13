*If it’s been a few hours since we posted a Blac Chyna story and you’re probably fiendin’ for a fix. Well lucky you. ‘Cause you’re in the right place at the right time.

According to reports, she is said to have “pitched a bitch” as the old hood saying goes because she found herself on the outside trying to get on the inside of a pre-ESPY Awards celebration … that she wasn’t even invited to.

It went down at Tuesday’s Body at ESPYs party at Avalon Hollywood. Page Six says celebs like Lamar Odom, Aaron Rodgers and Lindsey Vonn were celebrating, but Blac Chyna couldn’t convince the powers that be to allow her in.

“They didn’t let her in because she wasn’t on the list and had a bad attitude,” the source said.

In any event, we hear Chyna, 29, looked “elegant” in an all-white outfit (not the one she’s pictured in above).

Po’ thang. You think maybe if her last name was Kardashian, it would’ve made a difference?

In other Blac Chyna news, her new sidepiece guy, Ferrari, must have thought he and her were on the same wave-length. And maybe they are, but the reality is her legal peeps are in charge right and she’s following their lead. That means Ferrari had better watch his step.

Ferrari tells TMZ … he doesn’t believe it was Chyna’s idea to fire off a “weak” warning letter to him, threatening to sue if he posts nude pics of her. He doesn’t think it’s consistent with her character, and she wouldn’t do that to him … if it was up to her.

If that seems hypocritical of him, it is, since, as was reported … he got cold feet, and returned $135k worth of jewelry he’d bought for her. It doesn’t make much sense for him to expect her to be “all-in” with him after that.

Potential lawsuits aside … the rapper says he’s moving on from Chyna — his “relationship” with Rob Kardashian is still as strong as ever though.