*Blac Chyna appeared Monday morning on “Good Morning America” to discuss the piping hot mess that is her relationship with Rob Kardashian.

Joined by her celeb lawyer Lisa Bloom, Chyna spoke seeking a restraining order against Rob, who last week, in a jealous rage, posted salacious images and video of his ex on Instagram.

In her pre-taped interview with “GMA’s” Linsey Davis, Chyna said: “I was devastated, of course. I’m like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me? And I’m like, ‘Wow, OK.’ Like, this is a person that I trusted. I felt…betrayed.”

Rob’s rant was prompted by Chyna sending Rob a video of herself kissing another man in bed.

He responded by sharing three nude photos of Chyna (and re-posting them after they were deleted for violating Instagram’s guidelines). He also claimed he paid $100,000 for her to get plastic surgery after the November birth of their daughter, Dream Kardashian. He also ranted about her relationships with other men, writing, “She couldn’t remain loyal and cheated and f–ked way too many people and she got caught and now this is all happening and it’s sad.”

Chyna clapped back in a since-deleted Snapchat, claiming he had physically abused her.

California, where the exes reside, implemented an anti-revenge porn law in 2013. On Friday, Chyna’s attorney said they’d take legal action against Rob . “Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal,” Bloom said in a statement. “Cyberbullying your ex is harassment.”

Regarding reports that Chyna hit “like” on the explicit images that Rob posted, “I didn’t like none of the photos. I actually have Robert Kardashian blocked from my Instagram,” she told “GMA’s” Davis.

“I talked to Rob about everything. I talked to him,” Chyna added. “The moral of the story is, like, he doesn’t respect me, so if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law.”

Chyna bristled when Linsey mentioned some people believe her relationship with Rob was forged as a “revenge” scheme, given her tangled histories with Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Tyga. “First of all, that’s not even my character. And I see all these things on the internet, and I never address it because I’m the bigger person,” Chyna explained. “Robert came at me.”

While Rob claimed last week that Chyna used him for “fame and fortune,” she said, “I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians.”

Chyna added that she once loved Rob: “Nobody was out to make a baby out of spite.”

Since she’s posted provocative images before, where does she draw the line? “I’m going to draw the line at I’m Angela White. I’m Blac Chyna. I can do whatever I want,” she said. “It’s my body.”

“Why did you send Rob a video of you with another man?” Davis asked.

“I’ve been broken up with Rob since December. It’s like, if somebody keeps poking at you and poking at you and poking at you, and keep poking at you, eventually you’re going to pop,” Chyna said. “I was just like, ‘Maybe if I send this video to him, then he’ll just leave me alone.'”

Now that the interview aired, Chyna will file for a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Rob; she also claimed he got physical with her in April, though she plans to keep their informal joint custody agreement in place. “I would like to just say something to, like, all the women out there,” she said. “You know, you’re not the only one that’s probably going through something. So, I feel as though if one person speaks up, hopefully it will be a domino effect.”

Linsey’s full interview with Chyna and Lisa will air tonight on ABC’s “Nightline.”

Watch her GMA interview below: