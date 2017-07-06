*Damn, we’re trying real hard to keep from calling her a straight up ho, but Blac Chyna is proving to be one cold-hearted heffa … as far as Rob Kardashian is concerned.

In the latest episode of the mess between the two ex-lovers, today (07-06-17), Blac Chyna and one of the men (Ferrari) she supposedly cheated on Kardashian with, posted a couple of snaps of them in bed … all to taunt Rob K.

SMILE😁 @blacchyna

That 250k In Jewelry Ain't mean Shit to RARRI💯 Rep Yo set 🥋 Lesson Learned Daniel Son 🥋

Meanwhile, according to theJasmineBrand, Blac Chyna’s attorney is investigating whether or not legal actions can be taken against Kardashian.

Attorney, Walter Mosley, stated:

“I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed.”

Well sir, all you have to do is read our story Rob Kardashian’s ‘Revenge Porn’ Act Against Blac Chyna Could Land Him in Jail and you’ll see there is already a perfect mechanism in place to prosecute Kardashian … if you really want to.

As previously reported, early Wednesday morning, the reality TV star took to Instagram blasted Blac Chyna and released a series of extremely graphic posts, some of which included nude images. The posts/pics and his account have since been removed.

As we documented in our report, Rob K. could be subject to criminal charges for posting the explicit photos of his ex.

Carrie Goldberg, attorney and founder of Internet abuse and sexual consent firm C. A. Goldberg, PLLC says,

“This is sort of the classic, quintessential revenge porn. Rob has made the work of a prosecutor or a victim’s attorney quite easy so far as to even post about the very motive behind his outrageous act of posting these private and nude photos of his ex.”