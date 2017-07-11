*We’ve got news of Rob K and Blac Chyna agreeing to share their baby daughter (Dream). But first, you probably won’t be surprised to hear this new news about her and her new dude.

Chyna reportedly had her attorney put rapper Ferrari (a/k/a Rarri True) on notice about putting anymore nudes of her out there like Rob K. did to her.

In any event, Chyna’s new legal eagle, Lisa Bloom, sent Ferrari a letter warning him not to sell or post any nude pics or images he may be in possession of.

“Posting online or distributing photos of Ms. White’s intimate body parts is a crime punishable by fines and jail time.”

Bloom also reminded him of California’s revenge porn law. As TMZ reminds, dude already “came within a nipple or so of semi-nudes … when he posted pics of himself and Chyna in bed.”

This new action by Chyna comes on the heels of her getting a restraining order against Rob K … who now says he regrets doing what he did with the nude snaps on social media.

Unfortunately Rob K. can’t just fix things so he could doesn’t have to deal with BC. Remember they have a baby daughter together. At least they’ve agreed to split the child’s time between them, 50-50.

Here’s what TMZ is reporting on the matter:

Sources close to mom and dad tell us Rob and Chyna have been operating under an unwritten arrangement where they each are entitled to physical custody 50% of the time. We’re told the arrangement has been “loose by consent” and recently Rob has had the kid 4 days a week and Blac Chyna picks up the remaining 3. The staff of nannys/baby nurses are always present. Our sources say they have had no problem on co-parenting, which includes child-rearing decisions. Somehow they have been able to wall off their personal beef. We’re also told Rob and Blac Chyna have no plan to go to court and ask a judge to make a formal child custody order, although we are told they will probably memorialize the arrangement in writing.

It’s worth noting that during Monday’s hearing, when Chyna got a restraining order against Rob, he had the kid.

Well, at least we know they can agree on something.