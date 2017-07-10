*Well that didn’t take long. Mere hours after Blac Chyna got temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian, video of the 29-year-old and her alleged sidepiece name Ferrari, hit the net that shows them in an intimate situation.

The clip of a topless Blac Chyna and Ferrari was captioned:

“In celebration of the new restraining order […] #NoCoinLeftBehind.”

In celebration of the new restraining order 🤷🏾♀️😩 #NoCoinLeftBehind pic.twitter.com/ikqGXLENYE — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 10, 2017

TMZ junior, AKA, the Shade Room also posted a video of Chyna and Ferrari in car going at it (kissing, licking lips, etc) that was also captioned with “#NoCoinLeftBehind.”

It’s not known when the clips were recorded or shared on line, but it certainly is interesting to note that they are surfacing today.

Now, more on Blac Chyna’s day in court …

As we reported earlier, Blac Chyna spoke out for the first time about how Rob Kardashian’s explosive social media actions last week freaked her out during an interview today on “Good Morning America” (07-10-17).

A judge had granted Chyna a temporary restraining order against Kardashian, who’s also the father of their baby daughter, Dream. Also on Monday, Blac Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, filed new legal documents that accuse Rob of physical abuse.

TMZ reported that Kardashian allegedly punched and knocked Chyna to the ground back in April. After she ran to her bedroom, he punched a hole in the door to get in, the document states.

Meanwhile, in a statement released through his lawyer, Rob K. also talked about what took place and he also stated his regret for his inappropriate actions.

We gotta say that as “loose” as Blac Chyna appears to be, it’s hard not see a pattern of Kardashian losing control in the relationship.

It’s beyond obvious that these two should have NEVER come together … literally and figuratively.