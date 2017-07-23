*EUR previously reported that Blac Chyna (born Angela Renée White) and her attorney Lisa Bloom sent a letter to rapper Ferrari (a.k.a. Dejanel Carter) earlier this month informing him of both the “civil and criminal implications” for posting or selling naked photos of his ex.

You recall how Ferrari stirred up more drama between Chyna and her baby daddy Rob Kardashian when posted two photos of himself in bed with her on July 6. In the since-deleted photos, Chyna appears to be topless, but is covering herself with a blanket.

In the letter obtained by Us Weekly, Bloom writes: “Posting online or distributing photos of Ms. White’s intimate body parts is a crime punishable by fines and jail time,” Bloom writes.

Now the rapper, who also goes by the name Rarri True, is looking to extend his 15 minutes of fame with a major push from reality television producer Mona Scott Young.

According to TMZ, Ferrari is in negotiations to join Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Contracts have been circulated but not signed because the unresolved issue is money. Ferrari feels the show is lowballing him. #StayTuned.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Kevin Hart Whatchoo Doing with That Woman in the Backseat of That Lexus? (Photos/Video)

Marshawn Lynch is reportedly buying Scend’s Restaurant and Bar, a soul food eatery on the Oakland-Emeryville border.

Yahoo reports that current owner, 79-year-old Cassie Nicholson, who still works at the restaurant she opened 50 years ago, is set to retire next month. Initially, that meant the restaurant was going to close, but Lynch has stepped in to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“I’m comfortable with him and I like him,” Nickelson told local station KTVU. She recalls him as a young boy buying her 25 cent french fries and 75 cent hamburgers when she was catering out of her apartment in his hometown of Oakland.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m in my 50s and sometimes the pain hits me like I’m 90,” Nickelson told KTVU. “I really hate to go, but I have to.”

Lynch will take over the property in late August and locals are pleased to know that he will keep the same menu items, which includes fried catfish, mac and cheese, red beans and rice and cornbread.

Save