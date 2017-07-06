*Rob Kardashian may have to pay a steep legal price for posting revenge porn of ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

“We are taking this assault against Chyna very seriously and still exploring all available legal remedies to her at this time,” Chyna’s attorney, Walter Mosley, told Page Six on Thursday.

In 2013, California enacted its cyber exploitation law (a.k.a. anti-revenge porn law), defined as “the non-consensual distribution and publication of intimate photos or videos. … These photos or videos are then posted on websites or sold for profit to humiliate, degrade, harass, physically endanger, or extort the victim.”

At the time the website was launched in 2015, then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris promised the state would aggressively go after any person who posted the photos or videos and the website that hosts them.

Punishment could be up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine, but TMZ reported Wednesday that Chyna may have sabotaged her own potential case by hitting the “like” button.

You would think it’s a textbook case of revenge porn, but there’s a rub. Chyna “liked” the pics on Instagram, so it’s hard to argue she suffered emotional distress. What’s more … the law says in order to be convicted there must have been an understanding the images would remain private. “Liking” the pics does not seem consistent with keeping the pics private. And one more thing … we’re told the would-be victim — Blac Chyna — would never go to the cops and file a police report.