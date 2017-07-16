*Well, the hot mess that is the relationship between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian just entered another phase with Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, entering the fray.

Via social media, Tokyo Toni (real name: Shalana Hunter) went completely off on transgender Caitlyn Jenner, calling her/him “a man in a wig” after learning that Jenner has never met little Miss Dream, the baby daughter of Blac Chyna and his step-son (Rob Kardashian).

Toni’s video outrage came shortly after Jenner called Rob “stupid” on “The View.” Of course this was also after his stepson had posted naked photos and lurid allegations online about Chyna.

“Rob was stupid for doing that and he kind of apologized. I really have not had much of a relation– I’ve never met Blac Chyna,” Jenner said on The View.

Then, in a shocker, Jenner admitted, “I’ve never met [Dream]. Rob, I haven’t really had a serious conversation with in years. So I’ve kind of been out of that scene so I really can’t comment on what’s going on there.”

That’s pretty much all it took send Tokyo Toni over the edge and prompted her to rip into Jenner. As part of her video tirade, the super pissed off Toni also said Jenner should hire a vocal coach to sound more feminine:

“All that money you got, get a vocal coach, then I’m gonna finish with your motherf***ing ass.”

And just for good measure, Toni (44) also kept calling Caitlyn, who for years was known as the former Olympian Bruce Jenner, “Brucey” and “n*gga.”

Even though her daughter, Blac Chyna, has a restraining order against Rob and is mulling legal action against him, Toni told Jenner:

“You gonna say he stupid, instead of saying something encouraging and you gonna lie and say you don’t know Blac Chyna… Call me b***h, I’ve got some words for you.”

As an aside, we’ve heard that Chyna and her mother don’t exactly speak to each other a lot, but Tokyo Toni seems to have understand what he’s dealing with in her daughter and has a softspot for him. Plus, of course, she’s looking out for her granddaughter