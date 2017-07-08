*In the latest happenings on Blac Chyna, it looks like her new dude might already be in the “ex” category. At least as of today. Hey, tomorrow or next week, ya never know.

Anywhoo, according to rapper Ferrari, the new guy she’s been hooked up with lately, he’s kinda thanking Rob Kardashian for “exposing” her and opening his eyes as to how she rolls.

Ferrari says he spent well over $100,000 on jewelry for Chyna and was about to give it to her. However, that was before Rob put Chyna on blast and as you know, the rest is history.

TMZ says sources connected to the rapper, say Ferrari was hooked on Chyna … so much so he dropped $135,648 on three pieces of jewelry for her:

– $34,850 for a Rolex

– $56,500 for a gold necklace

– $32,250 for diamond earrings

The transaction went down back in June. We’re not sure why, but Ferrari thought he and Chyna were the real deal … dude even listed her as “spouse” on the receipt.

Supposedly they talked for a while about getting his and hers Rolexes, but after Rob accused BC of banging several dudes, Ferrari was done.

We’re told his manager, Keely the Boss, planned to deliver the gifts on July 5, but that’s the day Rob unleashed his allegations. Ferrari immediately called off the delivery and returned everything on Friday. Our sources say Ferrari told Chyna what she was missing out on, and said it was directly due to Rob exposing her. Bottom line … Ferrari says he doesn’t want to be a sucker like Rob was, so he’s out.

Take a look at the purchase & return receipt above. Also, we’re glad dude is being realistic about what he’s dealing with.

However, if you, like us, are wondering where some unknown rapper (yes you, Ferrari) got that kind of money to basically throw away, we’re scratching our head, too.