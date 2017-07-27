*NEW YORK — Black Enterprise will host its inaugural Black Men XCEL Summit Wednesday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 3, at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

This bold, festive, and exciting event was developed to celebrate the many contributions and achievements of today’s black men.

The crown jewel of our BMX Summit, The XCEL Awards: An Extraordinary Celebration of Excellence and Leadership, will recognize iconic black men in every field of endeavor—from corporate America, to the entertainment industry, science and technology, athletics and sports, the education sector, and beyond.

“The Black Men XCEL Summit is an unprecedented, multiday gathering of black men and the women, who are our most steadfast champions and partners. It was designed to be energizing, uplifting, and loads of fun,” says Black Enterprise President and CEO Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. “Black Men XCEL is both a declaration and a quantum leap forward in the recognition of the achievements, leadership, and excellence of black men. It is the perfect opportunity for black men—and the women who love them—to indulge, celebrate, and enjoy themselves.”

Confirmed speakers for the Summit include iconic filmmaker, actor, and comedian Robert Townsend; the former CEO of REVOLT and founder and CEO of The Shadow League Keith Clinkscales; actor, writer, and producer Chris Spencer; Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Ed Gordon; actor Lamman Rucker; life coach, author, and TV lifestyle personality Dee Marshall; executive chef Ron Duprat; comedian Jonathan Slocumb, and many more.

With a slew of nationally recognized leaders, BMX will also provide attendees with live comedy and top-notch musical performances; a star-powered awards dinner; and—of course—luxury spa and world-class golf services. Attendees can make the most of their ultimate weekend getaway by enjoying a relaxing paint and sip class, participating in the cutting-edge fitness classes, or indulging in a taste of the good life at PGA’s world-class spa.

In addition, BMX attendees can engage in the many health, finance, and business workshops, and enjoy thought-provoking, insightful panels, such as:

How to Be a Mogul: Building Your Empire

The Fatherhood Factor: Excelling as Teachers, Role Models, and Leaders

Women Uncensored: Why We Love Black Men

Leading and Succeeding in Corporate America

The Black Men XCEL Special Luncheon: Black Men in Hollywood

Replicating Success: How to Scale Models for Mentorship

Young Men and Sports: Golden Opportunity or Fool’s Gold?

The BMXCEL Barbershop Debates

Other highlights of the Black Men XCEL Summit include:

Evening concerts and comedy shows

Nightly parties and a late-night cigar lounge

Competitive tournament golf on the PGA National Golf Club course

Golfing lessons, provided by instructors from the Golf Academy

The Mars vs. Venus Battle of the Sexes Competition

A cook-off challenge, featuring a celebrity chef

To register for the Black Men XCEL Summit or for more information, visit www.blackenterprise.com/bmx. You can also search #BMXCEL for additional updates and information about the Summit on social media.

The 2017 Black Men XCEL Summit is hosted by FedEx, with title sponsors AT&T, Genesis, and Prudential. Corporate sponsors include Carnival, Dell, Discover Palm Beaches, Georgia-Pacific, Greater Fort Lauderdale CVB, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Walmart.

Black Enterprise, your ultimate source to build Wealth for Life, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BE has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision makers. Every month, Black Enterprise magazine provides 6 million readers with information on entrepreneurship, careers, and financial management. A multimedia company, BE also produces television programming, business and lifestyle events, Web content, and digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

source:

Johann Alleyne-Morris

[email protected]