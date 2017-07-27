*Every day people hear about the stock market, however, few people really understand how it works and how to actively buy and sell stocks and make money, thus they don’t participant in the stock market. FLip That Stock (www.FLipThatStock.com) and Hold That Stock (www.HoldThatStock.com) are changing that!

These two education and technology companies specialize in teaching beginners a FUN and EASY way to learn how to buy and sell stocks. FLip That Stock focuses on trading stocks and generating income over a very short period of time, while Hold That Stocks focuses on buying and holding stocks to build a stock portfolio that increases in value of time.

Millions of people want to know how the stock market works and how they can begin to make money and we are teaching them, says J.R. Fenwick, Founder and CEO of FLip That Stock and Hold That Stock. Our unique, fun and easy teaching approach is spreading across the country like crazy, Fenwick continues.

Fenwick has been buying and selling stocks for over 15 years, and started the company when friends and even strangers began repeatedly asking him to teach them how the stock market works and how to make money buying and selling stocks.

“Our mission is simple… teach EVERYONE how the stock market works and how to actively buy and sell stocks using our fun and easy system and the latest technology to make money and build wealth. The first part of teaching people is debunking the myths and misconceptions that many people have about the stock market, such as, you have to have millions of dollars, an MBA from Harvard and spend all day looking at complicated stock charts or doing hours of research to start buying and selling stocks. Or, that it is just too risky and you will lose all your money. With the proper education, people will understand they can make money annually, quarterly, monthly, weekly, daily and even within minutes and seconds from buying and selling stocks, while minimizing risks. Learning to buy and sell stocks is a valuable skill people can use for the rest of their lives,” Fenwick says.

FLip That Stock (www.FLipThatStock.com) and Hold That Stock (www.HoldThatStock.com) offer excellent educational programs through their online memberships, live seminars, conference calls, webinars and private and group coaching programs that teach people step-by-step how to start buying and selling stocks using the latest technology.

“The response has been overwhelming since we launched. People have been flooding our websites to learn how to get started. Learning how to buy and sell stocks is a valuable skillset that is one of the keys to taking control of your financial future outside of a job and the fact that you can do it from your laptop, tablet or even smartphone from anywhere in the world makes it even more appealing to people,” Fenwick adds.

He is currently touring the country doing LIVE seminars to educate people on the stock market. Details about the tour schedule can be found at www.LiveSeminarRegistration.com

With a TV and radio show, smartphone app, trading hardware and software all in development, Flip That Stock and Hold That Stock’s future are brighter than ever.

J.R. Fenwick is available for interviews and seminars that will enlighten, educate and entertain by contacting [email protected] or www.BookJRFenwick.com

source:

J.R. Fenwick

[email protected]