The 2nd Annual Event is set to Exceed Last Year’s Attendance and Feature more than 40 Minority-Owned Vendors in the Wine, Beer, and Spirit Industries

*The Black Owned Wine & Spirits Festival is pleased to announce its 2nd Annual event which will take place in Washington, DC on September 30, 2017 at The Showroom DC.

This new and dynamic event space featuring an industrial chic warehouse space and rooftop with breathtaking views of our Nation’s Capital will be the backdrop for a day of industry networking, consumer education, sipping, noshing, shopping, and more.

In its inaugural year, the sold-out festival featured a full day of events, introduced new brands to the market, and received substantial media coverage and positive feedback from patrons.

This year the Black Owned Wine & Spirits Festival once again plans to sell out to over 1300 attendees and provide an unmatched experience food and beverage. The call for sponsors, winemakers, brewers, distillers, importers and distributors is now open, retail vendors offering specialty goods, gourmet foods, bar and kitchen ware and products and services that are line with the festival are also welcome.

The Black Owned Wine & Spirits Festival is produced by the first and only African American woman to own her own Vodka company (FOU-DRÉ Vodka) Chanel Turner who’s turned her company into a global brand with international distribution. The festival brings together minority winemakers, distillers, brewers and distributors such as Chanel, in an educational, networking and consumer facing environment to promote commerce and brand awareness. The festival is a farmer’s market style event where over 40 craft wine, beer and spirit companies as well as specialty foods and goods companies set up, offer substantial tastes and samples and sell their products. Live performances, dancing, VIP experiences, delicious educational activities, shopping and more are also featured throughout the day.

The goal of the festival is to introduce brands to new opportunities in businesses and consumer outreach by providing a canvas for creative, experiential branding to a dedicated audience. The Black Owned Wine & Spirits Festival strives to ignite a movement towards widespread support of these unique small- batch brands. The event is comprised of three major components; industry networking, brand exposure and consumer education. The Black Owned Wine & Spirits Festival not only celebrates the bounty of craft wine, spirits, and beer found in this unique category of producers but facilitates long-lasting business relationships designed to propel the overall success of participating brands and companies. Industry-only networking opportunities and events allow vendors and sponsors priceless face time with one another and present a unique opportunity for brand education to bartenders, beverage directors, producers, retailers, distributors and more. Tickets for the festival are on sale now via the link below.

Who: The Black Owned Wine and Spirits Festival

When: September 30, 2017

Where: The Showroom DC (Washington, DC)

What: Festival highlighting craft wine, beer, and spirits from minority owned companies

Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-owned-wine-and-spirits-festival-tickets-25233695663

Website: http://blackownedspiritsfestival.com/

About The Black Owned Wine & Spirits Festival:

The Black Owned Wine and Spirits Festival was created to fill a niche and provide new opportunity for a unique category of producers. Never before has there been an opportunity where African-American owned Spirit, Wine, and Beer brands have been unified in one place for a single common ground. The Black Owned Wine & Spirits Festival lays foundations of commerce and education that inspires and propels the widespread support of Black owned Spirits, Wine and Beer.

About Chanel Turner and FOU-DRÉ Vodka:

Chanel Turner is the first and only African American woman to ever own a Vodka company. Founded in 2009, FOU-DRÉ vodka is a premium, infused vodka made with lime, pomegranate, ginger and kiwi. The award winning, five-times distilled vodka is made with a unique patented distilling process called TerrePure technology out of N. Charleston, South Carolina. FOU-DRÉ is globally distributed and unique in design. Resembling a lightning bolt, the bottle is manufactured in France and the design itself has also won numerous awards. The design concept hails from the meaning of FOU-DRÉ; the French word for lightning. FOU-DRÉ retails at around $44 a bottle.

source:

Adra Williams

[email protected]

Sponsors and Vendors

Kadrieka Maiden

[email protected] Com

Investor Relations

Marleen Turner

[email protected]