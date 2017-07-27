*Comic Con enthusiasts received an exclusive first look at a selected scene from Marvel’s “Black Panther” film starring Chadwick Boseman as the titular character.

Director Ryan Coogler introduced the footage, following a Q&A with Boseman and his co-stars Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.

For the cast, it was their first time seeing the action packed scene, which reportedly included Boseman, Nyong’o, and Gurira kicking a** in a high-end poker room, Essence reports.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Brandy Sets Record Straight on Mariah Carey #SheKnowsMe Photo on ‘The Talk’ – WATCH

According to Variety, before screening the footage, Boseman told the audience, “I grew up as a young Black kid in the Bay Area. As I got older I wanted to find a comic book character who looked like I did. To be here … is amazing.”

Fans were not the only ones who jumped up with thunderous applause after previewing the clip. Watch below as the cast reacts to the exclusive footage.

