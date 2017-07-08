*You go girl! Yep, you might as well start giving the little lady her props now ’cause she’s already following in the footsteps of her daddy.

We’re talking about Miss Blue Ivy Carter. The 5-year-old is featured on a just-released bonus track from Jay-Z’s new album 4:44. But given her pedigree, should we really be surprised?

The song, which appears on the album’s physical release, is titled “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” and acts as a 40-second-long showcase of the tyke’s best rhymes.

While the 5-year-old’s flow isn’t always easy to make out, she can clearly be heard wholeheartedly yelling out “boomshakalaka” four times at the freestyle’s culmination.

Released last Friday for Sprint customers with a Tidal account, “4:44” is now available in stores and across other platforms.

For the most part, music critics have called the album, featuring contributions from Beyoncé and Jay’s mother Gloria Carter, a return to form for the rapper – though 50 Cent wrote it off as nothing more than “golf music.”

Listen:

Le freestyle de Blue Ivy sur 4:44 💙💙😍 pic.twitter.com/UvdQnd2SvB — BEYONCÉ DIVA (@Bey_Diva_) July 7, 2017

“Everything everything, this my only single thing,” five-year-old Blue Ivy raps over a muffled beat on “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family.”

And as we said above, she ranges from indecipherable lyrics to braggadocio that would clearly make papa proud.

“‘Never seen a ceiling in my whole life,’ she spits, turning rap’s favorite no-limits double entendre into a boast that only the daughter of a Forbes fave billionnaire couple could make,” writes NPR in its review.

We also want to note that the bonus tracks, which include “Adnis,” a song about Jay-Z’s father, and “ManyFacedGod” feat. James Blake, are set to appear on physical copies of 4:44, out today.