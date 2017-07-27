*Bobby Brown took to social media Wednesday to mark the two-year anniversary of his daughter Bobbi Kristina’s death.

“I love you baby girl,” Brown wrote in a retweeted video that shows BK singing Adele’s “Someone Like You.”

Watch below:

BK, Brown’s only child with the late Whitney Houston, died from lobar pneumonia on July 26, 2015, after being in a coma for nearly six months.

The video of her belting Adele was originally posted on Instagram by Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, a non-profit launched by Bobby Brown in 2015 as a domestic violence “safe haven”… “formed and fueled by the love of a father whose daughter was a victim of domestic violence,” the website states.

“We will lead the way to empower girls and women of all ages to learn about the perils of domestic violence. There will be an emphasis on moving from crisis to confidence. Our guiding belief is to build empowerment; regaining power from deep within.”