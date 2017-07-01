Plus: Veteran actor gives advice to new actors.

*Bokeem Woodbine’s talents have made it to the big screen since the early 90s. From “Jason’s Lyric“ to “Dead Presidents to Life,” the familiar actor has had an extensive career.

During the red carpet premier of “Spideman: Homecoming,” Woodbine strutted down the red carpet, glowing. His humble confidence showed through his trademarked ear to ear smile. This man was on cloud 9.

EURweb caught up with the actor on the red carpet.

“I was shocked, I was completely, completely shocked” exclaimed Woodbine as he goes on to explain that he started shouting when he got the call from his agent.

Woodbine plays Shocker, a sidekick of the Vulture (Michael Keaton) who is a career criminal. After several prison terms for robbery, The Shocker built a battle suit that sent out shock waves to quickly open safes which in turn gave him a leg up over authorities.

Needless to say, the role is huge for Woodbine …

“This feeling is going to be with me for a long time; it’s such a wonderful sense of accomplishment,” the actor told EUR.

Woodbine navigated through his early career and managed to escape on top and in control of his career. When asked about avoiding being typecast woodbine explained:

“It comes down to a very simple thing … really be conservative about your spending.” He gets real and open with our reporter, but acknowledges he “had to take roles where I would have rather have passed on because I had to pay bills.”

He knows the stunt, life but advises all newcomers to avoid it in order to have full control over their career.

“Spideman: Homecoming” also stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover and Marissa Tomei.

You can see the modern classic in theaters Friday, July 7.