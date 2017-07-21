*Tina Knowles Lawson took to Instagram Thursday (July 20) with a video of herself grooving to granddaughter Blue Ivy’s verse from Jay-Z’s new album, “4:44.”

The family matriarch, 63, is joined by grandson Julez in jamming and singing along to “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family,” a bonus track from “4:44.”

“Boomshakalaka, ‘I never seen a ceiling in my whole life’! Blue Ivy Carter spittin out them rhymes,” the proud grandma captioned the clip. “This song is on Her dad’s new Album. It’s a bonus track !”

Watch below:

In a Saturday, July 15, interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Knowles Lawson gushed over son-in-law Jay-Z and Beyonce’s newborn twins, Rumi and Sir.

“We’re very excited!” Knowles Lawson said of her daughter’s growing family.

As for Blue Ivy’s new role as big sister, the House of Deréon designer said: “She’s very proud and very excited. She’s a good big sister, she really is.”