*ATLANTA — Brown Sugar, the new subscription-video-on-demand service featuring the biggest collection of the baddest African-American movies of all-time, is now available on Amazon Fire TV, it was announced today.

Amazon customers with Fire TV or a Fire TV Stick can now watch Brown Sugar‘s extensive and one-of-a-kind library of iconic black movies, all un-edited and commercial-free as they were originally seen in theaters.

Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick customers who purchase a Brown Sugar subscription in the Amazon Appstore will receive a seven-day free trial and then pay $3.99 per month thereafter. Brown Sugar is already available for Amazon Kindle Fire tablets.

Amazon Fire TV is the #1 selling streaming media player in the U.S. across all retailers, and Fire TV Stick is the most reviewed product in Amazon history.

Brown Sugar features such great movies as Dolemite, Jackie Brown, Cotton Comes to Harlem, Foxy Brown, Cooley High, Blacula, Don’t Be a Menace to South Central, Pride, A Soldier’s Story, Black Caesar, Which Way Is Up?, Hammer, Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip, Car Wash and The Original Gangstas as well as acclaimed documentaries such as More Than a Game, chronicling the early days of LeBron James.

Brown Sugar also showcases original programming and features complete seasons of the hit Bounce television network series Saints & Sinners, Mann & Wife, Family Time, In The Cut and Ed Gordon. Fans can also go to Brown Sugar to watch all the exciting action of Premier Boxing Champions on Bounce.

Brown Sugar is available for mobile phones and tablets in the Amazon Appstore, Google Play Store and iTunes App Store and for computers at www.BrownSugar.com. Brown Sugar also has Google Chromecast capabilities which allow video to play on televisions directly from mobile devices available for consumers with Android and iOS devices.

Brown Sugar is owned by Bounce, the fastest-growing African-American network on television.

source:

Jim Weiss/Bounce TV

[email protected]