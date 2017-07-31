*A 9-year-old boy with Down syndrome has touched some 18 million folks on social media with his passionate rendition of Whitney Houston’s 1993 hit “I Have Nothing.”

Dane Miller broke out in song while riding in the car with his family, who captured the moment that has since gone viral.

“He is just very vibrant,” Dane’s aunt, Jeanne Miller, who posted the video to Facebook, told ABC News. “He’s very high-functioning so if he hears music, it’s just something that sticks with him. He’s very proud [of the video].

“He just smiles and giggles.”

Dane’s mother, Danna Miller, says her son got hooked on the song after watching a Whitney Houston documentary, reports People.

“So, he started downloading her songs and that was the one he got stuck on,” Danna, of Prosper, Texas, told CBS DWF.

“When we had Dane, we didn’t know that he had Down syndrome, but it wouldn’t have mattered,” Danna told ABC News. “He has been probably the biggest blessing of our lives. He is just so loving and joyful.

“He is what’s good about this world.”

Watch below: