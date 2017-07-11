*Sir the Baptist was reportedly given the boot by Brandy because she caught him slipping with multiple women, including his baby mama.

According to the blogs, Brandy ended their relationship after finding out her man was cheating with three different women – Alyssa, Amal, and his ex-girlfriend, who allegedly has two children with the artist.

Brandy reportedly found out about his ex last week at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, when she showed up to his birthday dinner unannounced while Brandy was there, according to The Shade Room. That’s when Brandy allegedly discovered that Sir and his baby mama had continued their relationship behind her back.

Not helping the situation was Sir the Baptist’s recent Instagram live video addressing fans who kept asking where Brandy was.

“I don’t know where Brandy at fam, she’s at home somewhere,” he said. “We good, you don’t have to ask about Brandy every time.”

Well, “Once Brandy saw that IG live video, it was a done deal,” a source told the site. “When she sees red flags, that means it’s time to go and that [the video] was one too many. She would rather be alone than unhappy!”

Brandy has yet to address the breakup reports. But, Sir, on the other hand, took to social media on July 11, to confront the cheating rumors head on. “Hip Hop Media… is this where we are? (People fake rumors ruined great artists)… please use my number before spreading rumors,” Sir wrote next to a video of who he said is his Muslim American Sister. “… Alyssa is my homie… Smh I’m saved but if I liked someone I would be on her… man this stuff… is silly!!! … Let the cyber bullying continue and I’ll continue trying to do all I can to help those who hurt me…….. I still love you Hip Hop.. despite your intentions to end my career.”

Sir said he was simply helping his sister sell scarves to promote for her birthday, when he was wrongfully accused of having an affair. He said his sister’s feelings are hurt over the reports because they were only trying to do good.

Brandy has yet to address any of these reports, but did post a message to Instagram on July 10. “Dear God, thank you for my bravery and my strength,” she wrote next to a photo of a setting sun. “Lots of folks don’t agree on certain post but so many of them make me feel brave especially when people try and intentionally disturb your peace and my peace. I give it all to you… God Bless all including the ones that don’t seem to deserve it.”