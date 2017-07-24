Brandy on Mariah Carey #SheKnowsMe Photo; Says She Wasn’t ‘Shading’ J Lo

*”The Talk” guest co-host Brandy discusses being wrongly accused of throwing shade at Jennifer Lopez after she posted a photo of herself and Mariah Carey on Instagram with the caption #SheKnowsMe.

Brandy explains:

“Everybody knows that Mariah always says who she does not know…but the picture proves that she knows me. I felt like [there] was nothing wrong. I posted it and then everybody thought that I was trying to throw shade at Jennifer Lopez, which I would never do because I love Jennifer Lopez. But Mariah doesn’t know her”

In other Brandy news, the singer recently spoke with Chad Foster, the host of Spotify’s “R&B Matters” podcast regarding her classic album, Full Moon, its 15th anniversary and the inspirations that influenced the project.

The singer/actress credits her time on Broadway as the moment where she finally got out of her funk.

“It was big, life changing and intimate,” she said. “Singing those songs and connecting to those people in Chicago the Musical… it changed me forever. It made me reach for the sky.”

Another treat is one of the more revealing moments during the conversation when Brandy spoke about her relationship with Whitney Houston, who she says was one of her biggest inspirations and considers her to be the greatest R&B singer of all time.

“It’s not about fame, it’s about singing,” she said as she explains the most important lessons the late legend taught her. “It’s about the song. It’s not about you. It’s bigger than you. You have to let the gift be what it is. And to take care of it and treasure it.”

