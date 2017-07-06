*Supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss join director Steve McQueen as new Contributing Editors for British Vogue, the magazine announced.

The runway divas and “12 Years A Slave” director will share their respective expertise as members of the editorial team beginning with the August issue.

“As two of the biggest international style influencers and supermodels, the impact Naomi and Kate have in today’s culture is enormous,” the magazine’s new editor Edward Enninful said. “Being an acclaimed filmmaker and Turner Prize-winning artist, Steve will bring an increased depth to the arts within the magazine.”

Edward also revealed that ex-model and Vogue’s former editor-at-large, Grace Coddington, would return as well.

He added: “Grace’s relationship with Vogue started at a very young age; she has become synonymous with the title and is as much loved in Britain as is she is globally.

“I am very much looking forward to working with these friends and colleagues on their ideas for upcoming issues.”

Edward takes over as British Vogue’s editor-in-chief in August following the January departure of its longest-serving editor Alexandra Shulman.