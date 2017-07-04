The 2017 BET Awards, hosted by Leslie Jones earned the title of “Very Controversial,” by kicking off with a blue carpet at the Microsoft Theatre in LA.

The blue carpet set the perfect tone for all of the black and excellent moments to continue and of course EURweb correspondent, Loren LoRosa captured some of the hottest moments of the evening!

Guest arrivals included, The Migos, Karrueche Tran, Ryan Destiny, Black Chyna and new industry favorite Cardi B, all in addition to an illustrious group of talented music and entertainment artist.

Nominee Categories included:

Best Group Best Male R&B/ Pop Artist Best Actress Viewers Choice Award

And many more!

With one of the most controversial awards being the Best Female Hip Hop Artist category. After the non deniable beef between Remy Ma & Nicki Minaj, which occurred months previous, fans sat on the edge of their seats waiting to see what the results of the evening would be. It was Remy Ma, taking home the win!

“I can understand a rap beef, I can appreciate a rap beef, I enjoy it when the songs come out but I feel like when it extends beyond the record we’ve missed it as women” -Yvette Nicole Brown

On another note, we know that the BET Awards are always about the music and Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 awards during the evening including Video of the Year along side beyonce, had the song that everyone just couldn’t seem to get out of their heads!

“I bought a record player and I got 24K, I feel like 24K brought back all the 90’s vibes.” -TaRonda J after breaking out in a 24k singing fit live from the carpet!

Helping Bruno Mars’ song take the cake for the most mentioned song on the carpet!

The echoing theme of the night was black excellence

“When we come together and celebrate and come performing at our best.. thats what we are, the best!” – Sean Blakemore

As far as the couples on the carpet, everyone we spotted happened to be stealing the photo spotlight alone, but were later spotter together during and after the show. We all had our eyes out for some of the favorite couples of the year including, Cardi B & Offset from the Migos, Keyshia Koir & Gucci Mane and a few more #Baegoal worthy duos.

If you missed the 2017 BET Awards, visit BET.COM to see some of the most memorable moments. Be sure to follow @EURweb on Instagram for more entertainment and news updates!