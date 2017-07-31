*Carmelo Anthony continues to let all of social media know that he still has love for his estranged wife, La La.

On Sunday (July 30), the Knicks forward posted a pic of the “Power” star using only the eyes, heart and earth emojis. The snap went viral, accumulating 8,000 retweets and almost 30,000 likes.

The couple separated in April after seven years of marriage amid rumors that Carmelo committed adultery, but they’ve continued to support each other publicly, specifically on social media.

In late June, the 33-year-old NBA star wished his “Earth” a very happy 38th birthday on Instagram.

“I look at you on this birthday, and it is hard to believe another year has passed,” Anthony wrote. “You are as beautiful now as ever before!!! Sending Birthday wishes to MY EARTH 🌏 @lala Love YOU #AVeryPOWERFulDay6/25.”

As for her status with Anthony, she said the two remain “the best of friends.”

“When you’re with someone for 13 years since they were 19 years old, and you have a 10-year-old child, you’d hope that you guys would be cool,” she told The Breakfast Club earlier this month.