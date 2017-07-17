*LOS ANGELES, CA – ChamberSoul cellist/singer-songwriter Shana Tucker returns to The World Stage in historic Leimert Park Village on Friday, July 21, 2017 with her newest project, “Women’s Work: A SisterCentric Musical Collective.”

The ensemble will also feature Steph Johnson (guitar/vocals), Shirazette Tinnin (drums), Melonie Grinnell (piano), and Rob Thorsen (bass).

Women’s Work empowers audiences and communities through lyrical storytelling. “We seek to share stories about life, love and the human condition…in an empowering way, from a woman’s perspective, but also specifically as female artists thriving in this male-dominated music industry,” says Tucker of the anticipated program. “Each musician contributes a unique voice to the program of original compositions and arrangements with influences spanning jazz, soul, R&B, and acoustic pop genres.”

Tucker first appeared at The World Stage in October 2016 with jazz saxophonist/composer, Bennie Maupin and his ensemble. Her debut CD, “SHiNE” was released in 2015 (Jazz Urbane Records).Touted by JazzTimes Magazine as a jazz talent “…whose imprint and vitality has already been quite visible…” Shana’s style and sound has been described as a blend of Dianne Reeves, Joni Mitchell and Tracy Chapman, with an efficient complexity reminiscent of Bill Withers.

Read more and get ticket info at EURThisNthat.