Godwin Gabriel Talks Growing Up In Africa, The Mandela Connection And Driving Into Undeserved Communities 07-16-17 at 8pm ET & 07-17-17 at 1:30pm ET

*Atlanta, Georgia — Godwin Gabriel, the CEO of Moovn, has the only black-owned international transportation sharing business that is in the same league as Uber and Lyft.

Gabriel joins “Auto Trends with JeffCars.com” for a casual, but engaging conversation this weekend where he talks about the role his self-taught father, who learned how to write by forming letters in the dirt, played in the freeing of Nelson Mandela to how growing up in Africa shaped his formative years to the popular music video program of the nineties that indirectly led him to the states to pursue his education and the almighty American dream, at the age of 17.

Furthermore, Gabriel talks about how spending years working in the hospitality industry and a brief stint at Microsoft led him to revisit a transportation business he started years earlier. However, this time around, the serial entrepreneur conveys during the course of the conversation how he would relaunch his idea in 2015, with a fusion of technologically, forming Moovn. Also the socially-conscious Godwin reveals how Moovn differs from both of his major global competitors, Uber and Lyft, in terms of customer service and employee compensation.

Tune into the one-on-one conversation with the effervescent Godwin Gabriel, as he take us on a personal journey on how he became an entrepreneur and how he’s literally using Moovn to drive a stake in underserved communities around the globe.

What: Auto Trends With JeffCars.com

Where: SiriusXM Channel 141

When: Sunday, July 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET; and Monday, July 17 at 1:30 p.m. ET

About Jeff Fortson

Jeff Fortson is the host and the executive producer of “Auto Trends with JeffCars.com,” a weekly multi-cultural automotive show, which airs on SiriusXM Channel 141 and Phoenix’s 1280-AM. He also serves as the editor of JeffCars.com, an educational car-buying website with a new-vehicle pricing guide. Fortson, who has over 25 years of both automotive corporate and automotive retail experience, has penned several extensive car-buying guides for Black Enterprise, Ebony and Essence, three of the premier magazines in the Black community. In fact, in April 2009, Essence recognized him as a “The Top Guru for Sound Car-Buying Advice.” His contributions and articles have also appeared in The Washington Post, Jet, BlackAmericaWeb.com, Eurweb.com and AOL.com. Added to that, he has appeared on such programs as CNN and NPR, serving in the role of an automotive analyst. Furthermore, Fortson uses his copyrighted car-buying clinic, which is housed with the Library Congress, to empower students through his signature traveling dream literacy-empowerment educational in-school modules.

About “Auto Trends with JeffCars.com”

“Auto Trends with JeffCars.com” is the only 30-minute international, multicultural weekly automotive program on the airwaves that features engaging conversations with some of the industry’s pioneers, influencers and innovators. Unlike a number of automotive show, this one of a kind program is designed for both auto enthusiasts and car shoppers alike. Listeners, who tune in, will not only be introduced to guests who have paved new roads and shattered numerous windows, they will also discover the best means to navigate the cumbersome car-buying process, too. The fast-paced show can be found on SiriusXM’s Channel 141 and Phoenix’s 1280-AM. For the most current air times and topics, cruise over to JeffCars.com.

Tune In Weekly To “Auto Trends with JeffCars.com”

SiriusXM 141

Fri. @ 12 p.m. ET; Sun. @ 8:00 p.m. ET; & Mon. @ 1:30 p.m.

Phoenix 1280-AM

Sat. @3:15 p.m. ET

1280kxeg.com



source

Jeff Fortson

[email protected]