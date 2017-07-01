*Legendary queen of funk, Chaka Khan — who enjoyed a massive hit with the Prince-penned “I Feel For You” — recorded tracks with the music icon before he died last year.

Chaka says she plans to unveil the material next year, when she drops her new album.

“I own half an album that we did together, recorded at my house, so we will be doing that, probably next year,” she explained in a recent interview with Daily Star.

Khan is not worried about any of the legal drama surrounding his estate and the release of previously unheard Prince tracks. She has a bit more freedom to release her Prince collaboration because not only does she own the rights to songs, she owns the label her new album will be released under — the newly formed iKhan Sounds.

In addition to being the CEO of her own record label, Chaka has also added ‘judge’ to her resume. Khan has confirmed that she will serve as a judge on the new UK singing competition show, “Pitch Battle.”

“It sounds like a pretty cool show,” she said. “It’s a choir competition. I don’t know what to expect because I haven’t judged yet. I come back in August, but so far it seems like good work.”

In related news, Chaka spoke with Glasgow Live recently about what her hit track “I Feel For You” means to her today — more than 20 years after its release.

“I Feel For You” in ’84 brought you to a whole new audience again. How do you feel about the song now? Do you think it gets more attention than it should compared to your other work? Do you still enjoy singing it?

Chaka: I had no idea “I Feel For You” would have such a big impact on my career or music itself the way it did and still does. I guess in hindsight, it’s a great song written by a brilliant artist and produced by one of the greatest, Arif Mardin. Incorporating rap into the song was a stroke of genius but a bit embarrassing back then. The song does get a lot of attention and singing it is pretty sentimental with the passing of Prince.

