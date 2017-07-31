*Earlier we reported that transgender activists had targeted radio host Charlamagne Tha God for his comments that they deemed offensive after his banter with comedian Lil Duval.

Charlamagne was interviewing the comic on “The Breakfast Club” when Lil Duvall joked that he would kill his sexual partner if he later discovered that she was transgender.

AfterBuzz TV caught up with Charlamangne at the Pasadena Convention Center after his onstage appearance/interview at Politicon where he caught the wrath of transgender activists in the audience.

In response to the backlash, Charlamagne told AfterBuzz that we need to get rid of political correctness.

“We don’t have time for politics any more. Life is too short, time is too crucial. We just have to get straight to the point of all matters.”

And what is Charlamagne’s message to the Trans community:

“They took a 32 sec clip and put it online. But if you watch the whole 4 mins, you would see me say no you can’t do that it’s a hate crime. You are mad at me for giving him a platform.”

Watch Charlamangne speak with AfterBuzz above. Watch the protest/attack against him below.

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: ANGELA RYE TO OMAROSA MANIGAULT: YOU ‘AIN’T OUR KINFOLK’

If you missed the convo between Charlamagne, The Breakfast Club crew and Lil Duvall, it went like this:

Charlamagne asked how Lil Duval felt about President Trump’s proposal last week to ban transgender troops from serving in the military.

“I’m just doing my thing. Shout out to all the trannies out there,” said the comedian, using what is considered a slur for transgender people.

One of the hosts asked him what he’d do if he had a sexual relationship with a woman and found out that she was a transgender woman.

“This might sound messed up, but I don’t care, she dying,” Lil Duval said.

The hosts pushed back on the comment. “That’s a hate crime, you can’t do that,” Charlamagne told him.

“I can’t deal with that,” Lil Duval responded, growing visibly agitated by the question. “No, you manipulated me to believe in this thing. My mind, I’m gay now.”

“I can’t live with that, bro,” he continued. “This would never happen if this never happened. So you don’t have to worry about me killing nobody.”

Get the rest via the video clip below.