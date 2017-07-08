*Retired NBA great Charles Barkley has some vital advice for rookies: Don’t give your money away to family and friends.

“The first thing you do is learn how to save your money, ‘cause your family and friends are the worst people to spend your money,” he says.

Barkley estimates that 60% or 70% of professional athletes go broke, “and 90% of the time it is because of family and friends.”

“You have to learn to say the magic word: no,” Barkley recommends. “I do not owe you anything. If I want to do something for family, I’ll do it — but I do not have to keep them on payroll and support them their entire life. I lost a lot of family and friends because of that, and it was money well spent getting rid of them.”

Meanwhile, “Empire” star Bryshere Y. Gray says the upside to fame is having the money to buy his mom a new home.

The actor and rapper, who performs under the moniker Yazz The Greatest, said, “The best thing that has happened to me was that I bought my mom a house. I had her just go and pick one out . . . I told her, ‘Don’t go crazy yet, but go get something very nice,’ and she did.”

He added at the NBA Awards, “That was my boss moment, but it was a blessing moment as well.”

As previously reported, Gray’s mother, Andria Mayberry, has penned her first book titled “Before Empire: Raising Bryshere “Yazz The Greatest” Gray.” The book exposes her “dark nights of pain, depression, and anxiety.”

