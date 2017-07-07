*If it’s Friday, you can bet another Fox employee is in deep doo-doo because of sexual harassment. Actually, the way things have been going over there, it could go down any day of the week.

However, this time the “guilty party” is Fox Business News’ “Making Money” host, Charles Payne. He’s been given some time off to think about the alleged accusations brought against him by a former female commentator.

According to Newshounds, Payne has acknowledged what he described as a three-year “romantic relationship” with a married female political analyst who frequently appeared on Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel from 2013 to 2016.

Payne reportedly admitted to the extramarital affair in a statement to the National Enquirer published Wednesday that included an apology to his wife, children and friends.

“We take issues of this nature extremely seriously and have a zero-tolerance policy for any professional misconduct,” a Fox Business Network spokesman told the NY Daily News in a statement. “This matter is being thoroughly investigated and we are taking all of the appropriate steps to reach a resolution in a timely manner.”

SCOOP: Former CNN Commentator Scottie Nell Hughes has accused Fox Business host Charles Payne of sexual harassment. Story TK on HuffPost. pic.twitter.com/lO9odZZHlV — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 6, 2017

Newshounds also reports the woman who – has been identified as Scottie Nell Hughes – told her lawyer, who is preparing a legal complaint against Fox News and Payne, that she stayed in the relationship because she believed he would help her chances of landing a position at the network, according to the sources.

Hughes is alleging that after she ended the affair her appearances were drastically reduced. Hughes, by the way, is also married and identifies herself as an evangelical Christian:

She *is* married. And a self-described evangelical Christian. pic.twitter.com/KKLTrDSoN5 — ))) Майкл Флинн ((( (@Torgo3K) July 6, 2017

Unfortunately, the allegations against Payne are being investigated by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison — the same firm that had probed the network’s parent company, 21st Century Fox, in previous sexual harassment claims against other personalities and executives. In other words, we wouldn’t want to be Charles Payne and Fox Business Network right about now.

Dang. All we can say is another brother in a key corporate position has let his little head do the thinking and predictably, it ends badly. Oh well.