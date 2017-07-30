*It’s obvious President Donald Trump‘s incredibly insensitive, misguided and stupid comment on Friday where he basically endorsed police brutality caught the attention of a lot of folks including a very interested party by the name of Chris Brown.

The words came from the lips of the orange a-hole when he addressed a crowd of Long Island law enforcement officials. He gleefully encouraged them to be tougher on arrested individuals.

“When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon — you just see them thrown in rough — I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice,'” the president requested.

As we said entertainer and noted bad boy, Chis Brown – who’s had numerous encounters with law enforcement officials – also heard Trump and later posted a video of POTUS’ address to his Instagram account with the caption:

“WHAT IN THE ACTUAL F-CK?????! HE GIVING POLICE MORE RIGHT TO F-CK UP YOUNG BLACK MEN!! SH-T IS CRAZZY!!! this is not how u make peace or any kind of help. Please wake up people!”

Interestingly, while many support Brown’s sentiment, he is getting pushback from some who point out that Trump didn’t mention race in his despicable comment

“He said THUGS….why are you automatically assuming they are young black men?” one user wrote.

Another responded:

“We know he didn’t say black people… he said ‘thugs’ but normally when you hear the word ‘thugs’ and think of a race you think of the black race more than any other race. That’s all, Chris was basically simplifying it. But tbh we are ALL TARGETS.”

In his speech, Trump elaborated on his demands, adding that he wants cops to quit putting their hands over thugs’ heads while they escort them into police vehicles.

“Like, don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody,” he said. “You can take the hand away, OK?”

Sadly Trump’s address was met with loud cheers from the crowd and the officers on stage behind him. However, the Suffolk County Police Department wants the world to know that they totally disavow the president’s comments and later tweeted the following message: