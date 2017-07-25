*”Zoey 101″ star Chris Massey was granted a temporary restraining order against ex-“Moesha” star, Shar Jackson, who is the mother of his baby mama, Cassalei Jackson.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Massey claims that Shar hits his two-year-old daughter, Mariah, and even left a gash across her face.

In court docs, Massey says he dropped off Mariah in May to hang with her mother and grandmother for several weeks. When he picked her up, Massey says his child had a 4-inch “razor cut” across her forehead. He says Mariah blamed Shar. Massey says he confronted Shar, but she said she intended to “do whatever she wants.”

Massey requested and was granted a temporary restraining order last week. So now, Shar must stay at least 50 yards away from her grandchild.

Her rep tells TMZ: “Shar categorically denies all of this nonsense, as it it completely fabricated and from the mouth of a very troubled individual. Period.”