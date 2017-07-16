*Good lord! Oh wait, that’s the wrong terminology to use here. Heavens to Betsy. Wait. Still wrong. Ah hell. Definitely wrong!

But that last one might be more apropos when it comes to how one Christian mother of 10 feels about the LGBTQ community, Planned Parenthood’s support of abortion rights, and Teen Vogue.

Screeching car sound.

Yes. Teen Vogue. Apparently, the latter has gotten on her last nerve. They had the unmitigated gall, in her opinion, to publish an article on anal sex! No big deal to many, but it certainly was to Elizabeth Johnston, the self-claimed “Activist Mommy.”

While none of us want to even believe our teen children are having sex, the growing rate of teen moms and the spread of sexually-transmitted diseases makes it a fact that’s hard to ignore.

Of course Teen Vogue makes an attempt to justify their stance on the topic. The article, entitled: Anal Sex: What You Need To Know (How To Do It the Right Way) opens with …

When it comes to your body, it’s important that you have the facts. Being in the dark is not doing your sexual health or self-understanding any favors.

With that sentiment in mind, we’re here to lay it all out for you when it comes to anal sex.

Read more and watch the video at EURThisNthat.