*Looks like Future Zahir has a future in modeling.

The 3-year-old son of rapper Future and singer Ciara booked a gig with Gap Kids to promote their new back-to-school ad campaign. Ciara shared a pic from the shoot on Wednesday.

In the snap, Future sports a pair of dark blue jeans, a matching jacket with an asteroid graphic, a light-blue oxford shirt, a pair of white sneakers.

“Waking up in Beijing to see my little nugget on the front page of Gap.com! Holding back these happy tears! I’m so proud. Future Zahir has booked his first commercial campaign with #GapKids!” the 31-year-old singer wrote on Instagram alongside the image.

“I’m honestly speechless….Dreams Do Come True! #Back2School,” she added.