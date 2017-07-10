*Ciara and Russell Wilson jetted down to Mexico for their one-year wedding anniversary, with the kids in tow.

One year after jumping the broom in England, the pair headed south of the border with their daughter Sienna and her son Future Zahir Wilburn, from rapper Future.

On Sunday, Ciara took to Instagram with the latest of her anniversary celebration pics – a photo of a white bed covered with red rose petals, including a portion spelling out “R + C.”

“I tried to plan things for the day, but he wouldn’t let me.’Twas A Perfect Day. The simple things are the sweetest…@DangeRussWilson #1yearAnniversary,” she captioned the image.

On the date of their actual anniversary on July 6, the singer posted an Instagram image showing a gift she got the Seattle Seahawks quarterback — an airplane dragging a banner wishing the couple a happy anniversary.

Along with the image, Ciara wrote, “HAPPY 1 YEAR BABY! YAY! I [Heart] U!…I’m Grateful to God for the Love he has given me, by putting you in my life. I have all that I need. Truly 1 of the Best years of my life.”

