BHL This Week – Join Courtney Stewart, DJ Jesse Janedy, and Derrial Christon recall the top stories of the week on This Week for July 27th, 2017. Today our hosts welcome Tiffany Pollard, Claudia Jordan and Scotty Mullen to talk about Sharknado 5 and

-Rick Ross’s Sexist Comments

-Usher’s New STD Accuser

-Trump’s Trans Military Ban

-Reality TV drama

-Sex

-& More

Make sure to subscribe to BHL! – http://youtube.com/blackhollywoodlive