*Lamar Odom gets very candid about his drug use during the period in 2015 when he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel.

“At that point in my life, I was doing coke every day. Pretty much every second of free time that I had, I was doing coke. I couldn’t control it,” Odom wrote in a column for The Players’ Tribune published Thursday. “I didn’t want to control it.”

Odom’s story has changed since he last spoke about being found in his room at the Love Ranch South in Pahrump, Nevada, after booking a five-day spree at the brothel. In June, Odom appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” and denied that drugs played a role in the incident.

“I think that was God just trying to talk to me, get me to stop doing whatever I was doing,” Odom, who has long struggled with addiction issues, told Williams. “Because I didn’t take any drugs that night.”

When Williams reminded him that a toxicology report indicated that Odom had cocaine in his system, the former NBA player insisted, “OK, but I didn’t.”

In Thursday’s essay, Odom continued, “I think of all the sneaky sh— I tried to get away with. All the times I did wrong. All the stuff I tried to hide. If it’s not in the public light, it’s in God’s light.”

Recalling how he woke up in a hospital bed in Nevada after spending four days in a coma, Odom wrote, “I was laying there in that bed, hooked up to all these machines, people all around me crying, and there was no running from it anymore. It was like God was telling me, ‘Whatever the f-ck you think you’re doing, you need to slow down. Or it’s gonna be worse than this.’”