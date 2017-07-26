*Comedian and TV Host Loni Love recently chatted with the Los Angeles Times and revealed her dream Hollywood gig of landing her own late-night talk show.

“I’m trying to keep tackling hosting. In daytime, women have always traditionally hosted. But in late-night, it’s always been a challenge. I want to tackle a late-night gig. And I kind of have to toot my own horn — I don’t care what she says — I helped Chelsea [Handler] with her show,” she said, laughing.

“But she encouraged me because when we did ‘Chelsea Lately,’ we did seven seasons of that show and started out with guests from like ‘Survivor 15,’ but she worked herself up. That’s where I’m going next, tackling late-night in the prime-time space.”

She also explained her arduous journey as a black women in the male-domiated world of comedy.

“For a long time, black women in comedy had to always be sassy. Do the neck, the eye roll. I did a guest spot on one show and I did this one little sassy moment and they made me a regular. It was one line and they were like ‘We need that sass!’” she recalled.

She added, “That’s why you only ever saw one black girl, and you knew she was bringing the sass. And then, when you look at me and my physical, I’ve always been a big girl and loud. But there’s a lot of loud big girls that ain’t funny. For me, I had to break out of that — I wanted to be funny.”

Love currently serves as one of the hosts of “The Real” talk show along with Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry and Adrienne Bailon.

You can check out her full L.A. Times interview here.

What do you think of a late-night talk show hosted by Loni Love?

