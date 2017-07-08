COMPTON, CA – Before an audience of 500, on Friday, July 7, 2017, Compton’s millennial mayor Aja Brown, 35, was sworn into office to serve a second four-year at the city’s helm.

Brown first made history in 2013 when she became Compton’s youngest elected mayor at the age of 31. In June, she captured 62 percent of the vote securing her re-election.

After accepting her oath of office Mayor Brown told those gathered that it’s time to move forward.

“It’s time to move forward,” she said. “Onward. It’s time to finish the work. If it isn’t about progress, it’s petty. Put it aside.”

She continued:

“I ran for mayor because I believed I was called to affect change. Instead of complaining, I brought solutions. Leadership requires tough choices. Progress comes at a price. You have to be willing to make tough calls and takes the hits. For those of you that have followed the last four years, you know that we’ve had our fair share. But I can tell you without a doubt that this journey has been nothing short of amazing and I give God all the glory and thank the residents from the bottom of my heart for allowing me to serve as your mayor.”

