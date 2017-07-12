*Things got racial at Tuesday’s Los Angeles news conference spectacle to promote the upcoming Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor fight.

McGregor, the 28-year-old Irish MMA fighter and reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, told Mayweather, “dance for me” and called him a “boy” – two terms that have historically been used by white people to subjugate black men.

The reaction on social media was swift with FS1’s Chris Broussard tweeting, “‘Dance for me, boy!’ Ohh, ohh. Does he know what he just said?”

According to TMZ, this isn’t the first time Conor has used disparaging racial terms to mock an opponent. He famously called Nate Diaz a “cholo gangster” before UFC 196.

The fight press tour continues on with events scheduled in London, Toronto and Brooklyn, New York.