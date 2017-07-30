*Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin has jokingly decided to head up a new committee: “Conservatives for Maxine Waters for President.”

As The Blaze reports, in an ad for Conservative Review TV, Malkin said she wants to make Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), the “defining face of the Democratic Party” because she embodies the dismal Democratic Party.

“I would like to make an official announcement: Today, I am assuming the role of chairman of a new political committee, ‘Conservatives for Maxine Waters for President,’” she said.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Nick Cannon Still ‘Shattered’ Following Split from Mariah Carey (WATCH)

Malkin’s committee was inspired by reports of Waters’ political aspirations beyond her congressional district for 2020. She recently revealed her interest to run for president in 2020 but only if Millennials want her to do so.

“I’m just going up to do a county Democratic thing. That’s all,” Waters told the Daily Caller. “I’m not running for anything but my own seat. I don’t have any presidential aspirations. If the millennials want me to do it, I’d do it, though.”

But if you want to know what kind of leader Congresswoman Waters would be, Malkin believes you need to look no further than her “economically ravaged south-central Los Angeles district.”

“Staggering levels of persistent unemployment, poverty and gang violence 25 years after the LA riots.”

“As chairman of Conservative for Maxine Waters for president, I pledge to do my best to spotlight Mad Max’s long record of coddling gang members and using her office to enrich herself and her family,” she added.

Malkin also noted Waters’ history of corruption.

“Corruption, cronyism and cashing in for friends and family while your constituents and taxpayers get screwed,” she said. “Three cheers for making Maxine the defining face of the Democratic Party.”

Peep the clip below.

Save