*“We have a once-in-a-lifetime situation that you’ll probably never see or hear about again,” this is what Corpus Christi (Texas) police officer Richard Olden told a local Fox affiliate.

And boy was THAT an understatement!

Although the bank itself had been closed down, people were still able to use the functioning ATM machine. So just imagine walking up, putting your card and code in, and getting your money…

…along with a note that says, “Please help.”

Sidebar: Is this a good time to tell you how the old show ‘Candid Camera’ (I’m dating myself) played a joke on me?

Well one after another, each person who got the note thought it was some kind of prank. Looking around for the culprit(s), each one shook their head and walked away, probably laughing.

The notes came out from the receipt section of the ATM.

“Please help,” one note read. “I’m stuck in here and I don’t have my phone. Please call my boss.”

Read more and watch the video at EURThisNthat