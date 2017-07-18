*Ezekiel Elliott continues to be an off-the-field headache for the Dallas Cowboys.

In his latest legal drama, the running back’s appeal of a misdemeanor conviction for speeding was moved to a Collin County, Texas, court on Monday as he prepares to contend a citation from April, according to court files, reports ESPN.

On April 4, a state trooper estimated Elliott was driving his 2016 Dodge Charger at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, Texas.

On June 28, Elliott waived the right to a jury trial and entered a plea of no contest through his attorney, Jonathan Winocour. The plea was accepted on July 5, but on July 14, an appeal was filed.

This news follows word of Elliott’s involvement in an incident at a Dallas bar on Sunday (July 16). Dallas police said no arrests or suspects have been reported in connection with the case and that an investigation is ongoing.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were dispatched to the bar around 9:40 p.m. A 30-year-old man said he was physically assaulted but was unable to identify his alleged attacker. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An NFL official said the league is aware of the situation involving Elliott and “looking into it to understand the facts.”

Elliott is already under NFL investigation, stemming from a 2016 domestic violence accusation against him. The running back had been preparing a response to the league to be submitted in the next week, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Cowboys are scheduled to fly to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp on Saturday.