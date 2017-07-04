*A man believed to be an American tourist was relieving himself in the Nichupte Lagoon in Cancun, when an alligator swam out of the water and severed his arm.

Reports say the area is a tourist hotspot in the southeastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

The man, reported to be 40-year-old Cal Monzon, fought with the deadly reptile and eventually managed to escape. The attack happened at approximately 3:30 am. A security guard heard screams coming from the lagoon and rushed over to find Monzon, who he claims was intoxicated.

The croc reportedly grabbed the man’s right arm and completely severed it below the elbow.

He was rushed to a private hospital by paramedics and rushed into emergency surgery. Due to his extensive injuries, staff confirmed his entire arm had to be amputated.

He remains in critical condition and reportedly fighting for his life.

Crocodiles have attacked several visitors at the lagoon who has not adhered to posted warning signs. Several of these victims appear to have been intoxicated.

Read more at EURThisNthat