*Passengers on Air New Zealand will get to see Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. and Katie Holmes spice up the in-flight safety instructions in a trippy, psychadelic-flavored, Willy Wonka-ish video.

Aptly titled “A Fantastical Journey,” the film has them joining two flight attendants in demonstrating the aircraft’s safety features while also showing off different parts of New Zealand’s vast landscape…apparently from heaven at one point, as they are superimposed on clouds.

Both actors are in all-white-everything as they explore the island nation between instructions on securing your oxygen mask and not tampering with smoke detectors.

The airline has recruited stars Elijah Wood, Betty White and Richard Simmons for similar videos in the past.

Watch Cuba and Katie’s video below: